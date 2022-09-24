Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh a testing ground for every scheme formulated by Centre

Uttar Pradesh with a population of about 25 crore acts as a testing ground for every scheme formulated by the Centre, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at the National Urban Planning and Management Conclave in Lucknow on Saturday.

“If any welfare programme bears positive results in Uttar Pradesh, it is set to have a positive impact on all the other states,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He also said urbanisation and proper urban planning are the need of the hour to ensure that every individual gets access to adequate basic facilities to lead a quality life.

Observing that Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state and home to every sixth person in the country, Yogi Adityanath said, “For India to turn into an economy of $5 trillion as envisioned by PM Modi, U.P. has to step up efforts and contribute effectively by transforming into a $ 1 trillion economy.”

He also said Uttar Pradesh is a state with infinite potential and limitless possibilities where the rural economy plays a decisive role in growth.

“To achieve self-reliance, efforts were made in both rural areas and urban areas. Within the last five years, more than 100 new urban bodies were developed in UP,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Hitting out at the opposition, the chief minister said despite UP’s infinite potential, the previous governments lacked the will, the vision and the action plan for the planned development of urban areas.

“Urbanisation and Ease of Living are extremely important for ensuring economic growth. Today, 10 cities are being developed under the Smart City Mission and the remaining seven municipal bodies are also working at their level under the Mission. U.P. is also becoming the state to make Metro services functional in maximum cities,” he said.

He also stressed on the need for better conditions of housing, infrastructure, education, health, and transportation. Planning should be done on priority and on the goal of making the municipal bodies self-reliant, he said.

Stating that the municipal bodies depend on the government for carrying out their work, the chief minister said a lot needs to be done to improve their functioning.

“The conclave should act as a medium to improve the urban planning in the state. An action plan should be formulated by conducting a board meeting of municipal bodies and development authorities as well as a proper presentation should be done before the mayor, MPs, MLAs, for ensuring proper urban development,” Yogi said.