Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh set to become India’s second largest economy

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh, once known as a ‘Bimaru rajya’ (sick state), is now heading fast to become India’s second largest economy.

“Not just humans, but the entire state was Bimaru. Now when 25 crore people speak, walk and decide together, which is called team spirit, we can see the results,” the chief minister said. He expressed these views after the distribution of appointment letters to 1354 nurses selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

“We are now heading fast to establish ourselves as the second largest economy. When 40-lakh people/work force returned during Covid-19, after they were discriminated (against) in states such as Punjab, Delhi, Maharastra and other places and the government of India was worried about them, we said they are our people,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He shared how skill mapping and other initiatives gave jobs in different sectors and also generated jobs at the individual level.

Yogi Adityanath said staff nurses are the ‘backbone’ of the health department. He himself gave away appointment letters to 21 nurses. They included Madhu Singh from Gorakhpur, Sarita Gupta from Lucknow, Jitendra Tiwari from Barabanki, Asma Uroos from Aligarh and Shubham Singh from Mirzapur. Among newly selected nurses, 68 are being posted in Lucknow.

“I am happy that 1354 nurses are joining after a transparent selection process. In the past five years, over five lakh youths have been given appointment letters to join at different positions,” he said.

“We are in the process of establishing nursing colleges at all government medical colleges for training. The district hospitals will have a similar programme for paramedics. If training is done at the best level, there is no lack of jobs. If youths get jobs at home, why would they migrate?” he asked.

“Against the state’s population and hospitals, the number of specialist doctors are less. We have created a separate cadre for specialist doctors and, soon, we will have more specialist doctors,” he said.

Nurses should behave in a comforting manner with patients, he added.

“If a doctor and staff nurse do not behave well with the sick, the patient’s condition will not improve. Good behaviour is as important as good medicines,” he said.

Criticising the previous governments, CM said, “During previous governments, institutions were closed but we are opening nursing colleges and also restarting closed training centres. The state has endless possibilities, the best fertile land, water resources, and 90 lakh MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises). U.P. was not given the attention it deserved.”

He said more than 1.26 lakh jobs were given in the basic education department, while recruitment of 40,000 personnel took place in secondary education. Over 1.60 lakh police personnel were recruited in the state, and a number of appointments was also made in the health sector, the chief minister added.

He said that the maternal and infant mortality rate has decreased in the state within the last five years.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also spoke at the event.