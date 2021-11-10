Yogi Adityanath to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run, review Zika situation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the trial run of Kanpur Metro on Wednesday. The services of Kanpur Metro are expected to be opened for the public on December 31.

The chief minister will stay in Kanpur for three hours, during which he will also review the Zika virus situation in the district.

The inauguration event of metro will be held at the Metro depot in Government Polytechnic, according to district magistrate Kanpur Vishakh G Iyer.

As per the official release by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath will inspect the facilities available at the platform and will take a trip through the metro to check the facilities available inside it.

"The construction work of Kanpur Metro Rail Project was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019. The Project has been completed in less than two years. The trial run will begin on Wednesday on the 9-km-long primary section," the release further says.

Two metro corridors of about 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project.

First corridor run from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta which is 23.8 km. The second 8.6 km long corridor runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra.

After the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister will hold a meeting with the district and health officials to review the efforts to deal with Zika virus in Kanpur. He will also visit areas affected by the outbreak of Zika virus. He will meet the family members of those infected by the Zika virus to take stock of the health facilities being provided to them and the cleanliness drive in the area.

Nine new Zika virus cases were reported in Kanpur on Tuesday taking the total number of cases reported in the city to 98.

Dr Nepal Singh, chief medical officer, Kanpur City, said steps are being taken in full swing to check the rise in cases. He said designated teams have been deployed for various tasks including surveying nearby areas and sampling of symptomatic people.

Hoardings and posters have been put up and streets are being sanitised.