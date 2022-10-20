Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 66 projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 66 projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav

lucknow news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. (ANI PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 66 development projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav (October 23). Phase-3 of the drinking water scheme of the urban development department is among the projects lined up for inauguration. Clean drinking water will be supplied to areas under the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation under this 5456.62 lakh ( 54.56 crore) project.

Yogi Adityanath will also lay the foundation stone of a driving training institute that is expected to come up at an estimated cost of 856.84 crore.

The Queen Heo Memorial Park will also come up in Ayodhya at a cost of 2192.03 lakh ( 21.92 crore).

The Hanuman Kund and Svardkhani Kund will also be revived at a cost of 145.44 lakh ( 1.45 crore) and 106.45 lakh ( 1.06 crore) respectively. The state government has also proposed an auditorium having a capacity of 216 people at a cost of 488.97 lakh ( 4.88 crore).

Besides, Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Nagar Panchayat buildings at Bhawan Kumar Ganj and Khironi Suchitaganj constructed at the cost of 147.86 lakh ( 1.47 crore) each.

In addition, the government will announce new developmental schemes for Ayodhya.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP