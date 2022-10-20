Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 66 projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 66 development projects in Ayodhya on Deepotsav (October 23). Phase-3 of the drinking water scheme of the urban development department is among the projects lined up for inauguration. Clean drinking water will be supplied to areas under the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation under this ₹5456.62 lakh ( ₹54.56 crore) project.

Yogi Adityanath will also lay the foundation stone of a driving training institute that is expected to come up at an estimated cost of ₹ 856.84 crore.

The Queen Heo Memorial Park will also come up in Ayodhya at a cost of ₹2192.03 lakh ( ₹21.92 crore).

The Hanuman Kund and Svardkhani Kund will also be revived at a cost of ₹145.44 lakh ( ₹1.45 crore) and ₹106.45 lakh ( ₹1.06 crore) respectively. The state government has also proposed an auditorium having a capacity of 216 people at a cost of ₹ 488.97 lakh ( ₹ 4.88 crore).

Besides, Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Nagar Panchayat buildings at Bhawan Kumar Ganj and Khironi Suchitaganj constructed at the cost of ₹147.86 lakh ( ₹1.47 crore) each.

In addition, the government will announce new developmental schemes for Ayodhya.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali.