Yogi announces ‘permanent solution’ for Gomti flooding

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted aerial and ground inspections of several flood-affected areas along the Gomti river here, announcing that 70 to 80-km embankments would be constructed along the river as a “permanent solution” to inundation woes, from Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow up to Naimisharanya dham in Sitapur district.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas due to water level rise in the Gomti, in Lucknow and Sitapur districts on Monday. ((@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo))

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The water level in the Gomti increased significantly due to more than 802mm of rainfall across UP this monsoon — a record in a decade since 2017.

The announcement assumes significance given the proposed State Capital Region (SCR) that will comprise six districts, including Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi and Unnao. SCR will mean further expansion of Lucknow and more habitation expected in the region in the long term. The proposed region will have an area of 28,826 sq km and a population of 2.3 crore.

“As suggested by the CM, the irrigation department will soon conduct a technical survey of the project,” said Mukesh Kumar Vaish, executive engineer, irrigation department.

Vaish said: “The irrigation department has also given its technical approval for construction of another embankment from Pucca Pul to IIM Road and up to Faizullaganj, roughly 3.6 kms. The work will be carried out by the Lucknow Development Authority.” HT has already reported about this embankment that will bring relief to residents of Faizullaganj in the coming years.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM directed the irrigation department to conduct a survey of the Gomti riverbank from Faizullaganj to Naimisharanya and prepare a detailed proposal for constructing embankments to prevent recurring flooding in affected areas of Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM directed the irrigation department to conduct a survey of the Gomti riverbank from Faizullaganj to Naimisharanya and prepare a detailed proposal for constructing embankments to prevent recurring flooding in affected areas of Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed embankment is intended not only to hold back the river, but also to ensure that rainwater accumulating on the protected side can be pumped back into the river, the CM said during his visit to flood-affected villages in the BKT area.

Adityanath said: “The irrigation department should survey the riverbank from Faizullaganj to Naimisharanya and initiate work at the earliest. Areas outside the embankment should also have proper drainage arrangements.”

“The idea is to ensure that even when the river rises, water does not remain trapped on the other side of the embankment. Pumping arrangements should be made to drain it out,” the CM said, according to the state government’s statement.

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“The minimum distance between the river and embankments should be determined based on the river’s peak discharge and water-carrying capacity, not how much land can be taken away from the river for real estate and residential developments,” said Prof Venkatesh Dutta of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

Adityanath said over the past 10 days, more than 50 districts in Uttar Pradesh had experienced heavy rainfall and this caused water levels of several rivers in the state to rise. “While the water level of the Gomti did not rise significantly in Lucknow initially, it subsequently increased as runoff from heavy rain in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Nepal flowed downstream after about five days,” he added.

The CM also told residents that defence minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to him about the flood situation and discussed the proposed embankment.

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Schools, marriage halls to become temporary shelters

During his visit, the CM interacted with affected residents and distributed relief material. He directed the administration to shift displaced families from open spaces to schools and marriage halls, with arrangements for cooked food, milk for children and nutritious food for pregnant women.

He also ordered arrangements for cattle feed and veterinary care.

Adityanath said all health centres in affected areas should have anti-snake venom and anti-rabies injections, given the increased risk from snakes and other animals in flooded areas.

He also directed officials to survey damaged houses, deaths, livestock losses and crop damage and provide compensation. Families of those dying from drowning or lightning strikes would be eligible for ₹4 lakh assistance, he added.

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The CM also reviewed a health camp in the affected area and spoke to doctors and patients about medicines and facilities.

He assured residents that the government would continue relief and rescue operations and said the proposed embankment was intended to provide a long-term solution rather than a seasonal response to flooding along the Gomti.

Conduct relief and rescue ops on priority, Rajnath tells DM

Taking cognizance of severe waterlogging in the Faizullaganj area due to overflowing of the Gomti, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Monday held a detailed discussion with chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the current situation and a permanent solution to it.

He requested the CM to approve embankment construction project on the left bank of Gomti – from IIM Road to Harding Bridge – and start work at the earliest.

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Following an aerial survey of Faizullaganj on Monday, Adityanath announced construction of an embankment from IIM Road to Harding Bridge as a “permanent solution” to flood problem. The defence minister expressed gratitude to the CM for the announcement.

On the directions of Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora had met Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman and requested inclusion of the work in the infrastructure development plan.

Accordingly, the V-C sent a proposal to principal secretary, housing and urban planning department, state government.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh also spoke to the district magistrate over phone and directed to arrange adequate number of boats in flood-affected areas, distribution of food grains, drinking water and other daily-use items in sufficient quantity, besides setting up medical camps and temporary shelter camps in adequate numbers.

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He specifically directed the DM to conduct relief and rescue operations on priority basis, provide all possible help to needy people, maintain constant monitoring of the situation and ensure no laxity at administrative level.