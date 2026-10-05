Door-to-door relief, evacuation stepped up in Lucknow

The Lucknow district administration has intensified flood-relief and evacuation operations as the rising Gomti water level threatens settlements along vulnerable stretches, directing officials to move pregnant women, children and elderly residents to safer locations on priority. An aerial view of a flooded area of Faizullaganj ward after the Gomti River's water level rose. (HT)

District magistrate Vishak G and joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Babloo Kumar along with municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected flood-affected areas on Sunday, including Barawan Kala, Saitha, Jehta, Mall Road and Faizullaganj, and directed officials to remain on the ground and conduct rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

Vulnerable residents to be evacuated first

During the inspection at Saitha, the DM directed officials to identify vulnerable residents and prioritise their evacuation. The administration has deployed 10 boats to help shift residents from inundated settlements and reach people requiring immediate assistance.

The move comes as the administration steps up preparedness in areas affected by the rising river, with officials tasked with continuously monitoring the Gomti’s water level and vulnerable locations.

The administration has launched door-to-door distribution of relief kits, food and essential medicines in flood-affected areas. It has also made arrangements for fodder and straw for livestock.

The health department has been directed to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and ensure their availability in affected settlements.

In Faizullaganj, the DM and JCP travelled by boat through inundated areas and interacted with residents to assess their requirements. Police officials have been directed to intensify night patrolling in flood-affected localities to strengthen security and respond quickly to emergencies.

Additional control room

The administration has ordered an additional control room at Daud Nagar to handle complaints and emergency requirements from affected residents.