Children find parents dead after returning from school in BKT

Two children returning home from school on Tuesday afternoon found their father hanging inside the house and their mother lying dead on a cot in Madaripur village under BKT police station area, Lucknow police said. For representation only (Sourced)

According to police, they received information about the incident around 2 pm and reached the spot along with the assistant commissioner of police, BKT. The panchanama process was underway and further legal action will follow.

“On reaching the spot, we found the 35-year-old man hanging inside the house, while his wife, 30, was found dead on a cot,” said BKT SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Preliminary police inquiry indicated that the couple had been having a family dispute, though officials have not yet established the circumstances leading to their deaths.

According to the police, the couple’s 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter, both students, returned from school around 2 pm. They reportedly saw their parents and alerted people in the neighbourhood.

DCP North Amit K Anand said, preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had a fight after their children left for school. They also had a fight the night before. “It appears that he first strangled his wife to death and then hanged himself,” the DCP added.