Chancellor curbs AKU VC’s powers, asked not to leave hqrs sans prior nod

A day after taking taking tough stand against Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU) VC Sharad Kumar Yadav, Bihar Lok Bhawan on Tuesday restrained him from taking any policy or financial decisions. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, also restrained the VC from leaving headquarters without prior approval of the Chancellor. Aryabhatt Knowledge University, Patna (HT Photo)

“I am directed to convey the directions of the Chancellor for strict compliance with immediate effect. You shall not take any policy decision henceforth, till further orders, except with the prior approval of the Chancellor,” said the letter from Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary to the Governor, to the AKU VC on Tuesday.

The letter further states that “except routine administrative expenditure, no financial decision shall be taken nor any financial approval shall be given by you without the prior approval of the Chancellor”.

“You shall not leave headquarters without the prior approval of the Chancellor. You are requested to ensure strict compliance with the directions his is issued with the approval of the Chancellor,” the letter adds.

A senior official of the Lok Bhawan said that some VCs have developed a tendency to proceed on leave whenever they are caught on the wrong foot to buy time, but this does not go unnoticed.

In an unprecedented move, the Chancellor’s office had summoned the AKU VC Sharad Kumar Yadav as the Governor wanted to call him in the wake of the unsavoury incident with the probe panel constituted to probe the financial and other irregularities.

The ACS had written to the registrar after getting to know that the VC had proceeded on leave and asked for conveying message of immediate return. The VC, who was on leave since September 10, reached Patna on Monday afternoon and wanted an appointment with the Gocernor, which did not materialise.

The Lok Bhawan had set up a high-level committee on July 27 to investigate the alleged financial and other irregularities and submit a report within 15 days.

The committee comprised special secretary (higher education department) Pawan Kumar Sinha, joint secretary (home department) Md Jameel, deputy director (prosecution) Ravikant Dev and deputy secretary (education department) Ramanuj Prasad Singh.