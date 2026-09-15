Gorakhnath Temple set for ₹23-crore technology-driven security upgrade

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹23.07 crore for a technology-driven security overhaul of the Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur, featuring 392 cameras, artificial intelligence-based surveillance and crowd analytics, facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), an integrated public-address system and an expanded command-control network. As many as 392 cameras, AI-based crowd analytics, facial recognition and ANPR will strengthen surveillance. (File)

According to a senior home department official, the sanction, issued on September 12, covers the existing temple security network as well as the VVIP route and helipad between Gorakhnath Polytechnic College and Security Bhawan, the Prachin Mansarovar temple and adjoining areas.

The upgraded network will comprise high-speed box and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras for VVIP movement and wider surveillance, 194 five-megapixel bullet cameras for campus monitoring, 34 ANPR cameras, 39 facial-recognition cameras and two dual-sensor cameras for the helipad.

Of the 392 cameras, 258 will be covered by an AI-based surveillance and crowd-management system costing ₹4.84 crore. It will use servers, graphics processors, storage and a live analytics dashboard, with tender specifications requiring at least eight AI features to operate simultaneously on each camera, the official said.

The facial-recognition system, including 39 licences and associated hardware and software, is estimated at ₹69.77 lakh, while the ANPR system will cost ₹50.27 lakh.

The security grid will also have an IP-based public-address system with 128 weatherproof outdoor speakers and 64 amplifiers for general and location-specific announcements and crowd management. The speakers will cost ₹28.48 lakh and amplifiers ₹1.36 crore, besides central software and nearly 5.2 km of speaker cabling.

The existing video-management system will be upgraded to accommodate the expanded camera network and integrated with the Command Control Centre. Six monitoring workstations and a 3x3 video wall with nine displays of at least 55 inches will be installed, along with a video-wall controller, control keyboards, an ANPR-compatible processing unit and additional storage.

The project includes 19.6 km of Cat-6 cable, 12 km each of 24-core and six-core single-mode optical fibre, network switches, fibre modules and distribution equipment. Power infrastructure will include armoured cables, UPS systems, a 30-KVA online UPS, 50-KVA stabiliser, camera poles, earthing and surge protection. The main equipment and infrastructure component is estimated at ₹16.86 crore. Three years of operation and maintenance support will be followed by comprehensive maintenance for two years at ₹1.35 crore annually. The sanctioned cost, including 18% GST, is ₹23.0739 crore. Funds have to be utilised by March 31, 2027.

₹52.6L sanctioned for UPSSSF sniper rifles, search mirrors

The state government has sanctioned ₹52.60 lakh for weapons and equipment for UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Disposal and Detection Squads (BDDS) deployed at the Ayodhya airport and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, besides other vital installations across the state.

A senior official said that according to a government order issued on September 12, ₹32.30 lakh has been sanctioned for three sniper rifles with day scopes in .338 Lapua Magnum calibre, priced at ₹10.76 lakh each. Another ₹20.30 lakh has been approved for 14 telescopic search mirrors, costing ₹1.45 lakh each.

The equipment will also be used for security duties at the RRTS, Lok Bhavan, Metro facilities, Allahabad High Court and other protected establishments. The police headquarters and UPSSF have been directed to follow the prescribed procurement process and ensure the equipment meets quality and functional standards. The funds must be utilised by March 31, 2027.