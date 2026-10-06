Lucknow: Faizullaganj takes its SOS online

With large parts of Faizullaganj remaining inundated, residents are increasingly turning to Instagram reels and WhatsApp community groups to seek help, report their problems and draw the attention of authorities after struggling to get timely responses through conventional channels. A flood-affected man moves to a safer place by tractor from the flood-affected Faizullaganj area due to flooding in the Gomti River, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI)

Instagram has been flooded with videos from the area showing submerged homes, waterlogged streets and residents appealing for rescue and relief. Several reels have garnered tens of thousands of views, helping bring attention to the situation beyond the affected neighbourhood.

Faizullaganj content creator Deepika Srivastava, whose reel crossed 22,000 views, said she was posting as a concerned resident after floodwater entered homes in the locality.

Another local content creator, Mohd Rahim, has posted several videos showing the extent of inundation, with some crossing 100,000 views.

While Instagram is being used to raise the alarm, WhatsApp groups have emerged as a more direct tool for coordinating relief.

Local self-help group Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan has created a community WhatsApp group where residents post details of people stranded, locations requiring relief and other urgent needs. Members of local relief teams and officials have also been responding to some requests shared on the group.

Residents, however, alleged that getting help through official channels remained difficult.

Local activist and Faizullaganj resident Mamata Tripathi alleged that some residents’ phone numbers had been blocked after they repeatedly called officials seeking help.

‘Boatmen turning crisis into opportunity’

In Millat Nagar, its resident Ayan alleged that his family and others waited for boats for hours but could not get one. He further alleged that some private boat operators were charging ₹1,000-2,000 per person, taking advantage of the crisis.

A resident, Priya, posted a reel that received nearly 100,000 views, showing the condition of her submerged colony. She alleged that private boat operators were demanding ₹200-300 from residents seeking to move through the flooded area.

District magistrate Vishak G said there have been complaints of local paddle boats charging exorbitant prices hence he has increased the number of motor boats. “Twenty more have been added into the fleet of 60 currently running in Faizullganj. We have a centralized control room at every area which is now fully functional,” the DM added