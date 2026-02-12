Fillip for Ayodhya, Naimisharanya; UP to get 5,000 new homestays

Out of the ₹950 crore announced for tourism development in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has proposed ₹500 crore to be spent under the Chief Minister Tourism Development Scheme. (file)

Ayodhya continues to remain in focus, with the UP Budget 2026-27 allocating ₹150 crore for its development through the Uttar Pradesh Shri Ayodhya Tirth Vikas Parishad.

In a renewed push for religious tourism circuits, ₹100 crore has been proposed for development in Naimisharanya through the Uttar Pradesh Shri Naimisharanya Tirth Vikas Parishad. Similarly, development works in Mathura under the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad have also been proposed to strengthen pilgrimage and family tourism in the Braj region.

The budget also proposed ₹100 crore each for enhancing tourist facilities at Mirzapur’s Vindhyavasini Devi Dham and in Varanasi. These provisions are expected to improve connectivity, amenities and visitor experience for pilgrims, families and international tourists alike.

In addition, the government will work towards expanding the homestay network across the state, with a target of developing 5,000 new homestays. Appropriate budgetary provisions have been made for this initiative, as tourism has been recognised as a key employment generator in Uttar Pradesh.

On the cultural front, the state government has continued its focus on preserving heritage and honouring national icons. The Tharu Janjati Sanskriti Sangrahalaya at Imilia Koder in Balrampur has been constructed and inaugurated, showcasing tribal heritage. In Ramnagar, Varanasi, a museum has been established at the ancestral residence of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and opened to the public.

A cultural complex at the ancestral village of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bateshwar has also been completed and inaugurated. Construction of the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre is underway in Aishbagh, Lucknow. Additionally, a Nishadraj Guha Cultural Centre has been established in Prayagraj.

The budget noted the sharp rise in tourist footfall in the state. Varanasi received 17.30 crore visitors in 2025 from 11.01 crore a year before; the footfall in Ayodhya rose from over 16.44 crore to 29.95 crore.

Mathura saw a growth from 9.01 crore to 10.24 crore. Prayagraj witnessed an unprecedented surge during Mahakumbh 2025 with more than 66 crore devotees. In 2026, the ongoing Magh Mela has already seen over 21 crore devotees.