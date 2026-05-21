Yogi asks his team to connect with tech giants to develop Lucknow as AI City

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government should connect with major tech companies, including the Tata Group, to develop Lucknow as an ‘AI City’.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a high-level review meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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He was presiding over a high-level review meeting on three important subjects linked to the state’s future economy – the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Cluster (UPDCC), Project Ganga (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) and possible exemption in mandi fee and cess to promote in-house processing of wheat.

He was informed that for global tech companies, Uttar Pradesh is an ideal AI infrastructure hub with lower cost, better scalability and higher network redundancy. He said the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Cluster (UPDCC) project will create the basic infrastructure for the state’s AI mission. The Data Centre Cluster should not remain limited to the National Capital Region (NCR) but other parts of the state should also be linked to it, he said. The project can begin from the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area, where large-scale land is available, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} It was pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Cluster is a long-term strategy to make the state the biggest AI compute power centre of India and the Global South. It is also a blueprint for the new economic structure of Uttar Pradesh for the next 50 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Cluster is a long-term strategy to make the state the biggest AI compute power centre of India and the Global South. It is also a blueprint for the new economic structure of Uttar Pradesh for the next 50 years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh is considered Asia’s most secure, scalable and connected inland AI territory. It was stated that almost all major fibre networks of the country pass through UP and the state is connected with all sea cable landing points of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh is considered Asia’s most secure, scalable and connected inland AI territory. It was stated that almost all major fibre networks of the country pass through UP and the state is connected with all sea cable landing points of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, National Institute of Technology Prayagraj and more than 50 engineering institutions, the state has a large pool of technical talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, National Institute of Technology Prayagraj and more than 50 engineering institutions, the state has a large pool of technical talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yogi also reviewed ‘Project Ganga.’ He said the youths selected as digital entrepreneurs should be given quality training. He laid emphasis on rapid expansion of the optical fibre network and complete transparency in all works. Proper incentives should be provided to digital entrepreneurs from the beginning, he said. Project Ganga is considered an ambitious initiative to bring high-speed broadband networks to rural Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi also reviewed ‘Project Ganga.’ He said the youths selected as digital entrepreneurs should be given quality training. He laid emphasis on rapid expansion of the optical fibre network and complete transparency in all works. Proper incentives should be provided to digital entrepreneurs from the beginning, he said. Project Ganga is considered an ambitious initiative to bring high-speed broadband networks to rural Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the project, more than 10,000 youths are targeted to be developed as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), which is expected to create around 50,000 direct and over a lakh indirect jobs. A target has been set to connect more than 20 lakh homes with fibre-based high-speed internet networks. Each DSP will be able to connect 200 to 300 homes in their area. Special priority has also been given to women entrepreneurship and a target has been fixed to include around 50% women entrepreneurs.

Under Project Ganga, DSPs will not only be internet service providers, but will also develop a complete network of digital services in rural areas. They will provide services such as high-speed broadband, IPTV, OTT access, CCTV solutions, public Wi-Fi, cyber security and enterprise connectivity. Under the scheme, each DSP will be provided interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh. The project is currently being prepared as a ‘proof of concept’ in 21 priority districts, after which it will be expanded across the state.

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CM LAYS STRESS ON MANDI TAX REFORMS

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of the strategy to promote in-house processing of wheat and laid emphasis on the need for reforms in the mandi tax and mandi fee system.

About the possible impact of El Niño, he said that crops may be affected in the coming years and so the state’s food grain reserves should remain adequate and strong.

Uttar Pradesh is the largest wheat-producing state in the country. In 2025-26, wheat production in the state is estimated at 372 lakh metric tonnes, while total availability may reach 407 lakh metric tonnes. Around 2.88 crore farmers in the state are connected with wheat production. Despite this, due to limited processing capacity, a large quantity of wheat goes to other states as raw grain, causing value addition, GST revenue and employment opportunities to move outside the state. It has been pointed out that if wheat processing is promoted within the state, there can be major growth in employment, electricity consumption, GST collection and food industries. A suggestion has been made that the state’s registered mills should be given exemption in mandi fee and development cess on wheat purchased for processing within the state.

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