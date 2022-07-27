Yogi asks ministers to connect with people on social media

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said social media platforms were emerging as important mediums to connect with people, and so, all ministers should be present on different platforms.

Yogi gave directives in this regard at a meeting of the state cabinet after viewing the presentation of the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Mission. He said the ministers should put their point across with positivity and connect with the people on different social media platforms. He said PM Gati Shakti portal should be mandatorily used and all projects worth ₹50 crore or more should remain available on the portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the syllabus about technical and medical education courses should be worked out in the mother tongue. He also directed that qualitative contents should be developed and efforts should be made to link physiotherapy with Yoga.

Yogi said NCC units should be set up in all secondary schools in the state and priority should be given to colleges/schools situated in border areas. He said units of Scouts and Guides should be set up in all the junior high schools. He said the state government should provide necessary funds for this.

He said important days connected to villages and urban local bodies should be celebrated as annual events like the Uttar Pradesh Day now celebrated annually. He said the celebrations should be held in such a manner that provide a platform to local talent and honour those carrying out inspirational work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said all agriculture universities should be connected with the scheme of natural farming and that drones should be provided to all agriculture universities. He said the state should be divided into different zones on the basis of climatic conditions and agriculture plans should be prepared in accordance with local needs. He said cooperation in this regard should be sought from universities.

He said the use of bio fuel should be encouraged in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the state is bound to get cooperation from the central government in this regard and hence a proposal be sent immediately.

He said payment to MNREGA labourers should be made in their bank accounts in a time-bound manner. He said biometric verification of labourers should be made to maintain transparency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said there should be no delay in issuing no-objection certificates for implementation of development projects. He said a single window system in this regard should be implemented and if the NOC is not issued in a time-bound manner the project will be deemed cleared.

He said the Prime Minister has launched a programme to observe August 14 as Sacrifice Day to remember those who laid their lives or were displaced following India’s partition in 1947. He said displaced families could take out a silent march with the national flag. He said the culture department should put up an exhibition focusing on the partition at the venue marking the end of the procession.

He said that legislators’ sports competition should be organised in every assembly constituency. He said completion should also be held at nyay panchayat, development block and district levels and separate competitions should be held for men and women. He said Operation Kayakalp has been successful in development of infrastructure at schools of the basic education board. He said there should also be transformation of anganbadi centres on the same pattern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}