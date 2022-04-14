Yogi asks officers, employees to report to work on time

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said timely attendance of officers and employees in government offices should be ensured.

Strict action will be taken against slack officers as well as those coming to office late, he said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing officers at a Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhavan office on Wednesday Yogi directed senior officers to conduct surprise inspections in state government offices regularly. The state government will not tolerate officers and employees reporting for duty late, he said.

CITIZEN’S CHARTER

Grievances of people should be disposed of promptly and the citizen’s charter should be implemented effectively in every office, he said. No file should remain pending in any office for more than three days, he added. The responsibility of the officers and employees should be fixed in case of delay, he said.

A Citizen’s Charter represents the commitment of an organisation towards standard, quality and time frame of service delivery, grievance redress mechanism, transparency and accountability.

ACTION AGAINST SUBSTANDARD NURSING COLLEGES

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to register FIR and initiate strict action against people operating nursing colleges against the rules and norms set by the state government.

Action should be taken against substandard nursing colleges running without recognition, he said.

“The state government will not permit unscrupulous nursing college operators to play with the future of the youths. Officers should take prompt action after receiving complaints or information about substandard nursing colleges,” Yogi said.

COVID VACCINATION DRIVE

He expressed satisfaction over the Covid vaccination drive in UP. More than 103.65% of the adult population has received the first dose vaccine, while 85.63% have received both the doses, he said.

The progress of vaccination for the 12 to 15, and 15 to 18 age groups was satisfactory, he noted, adding it should be accelerated.

With Covid cases increasing in some states, there should be special vigil in border districts to check the spread of the infection, he said.

There were 307 active Covid cases in UP on Wednesday and 293 of them were in home isolation. The remaining are undergoing treatment in health facilities.

In the last 24 hours, 1.24 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted. The positivity rate in the state was 0.05%, he said.

The drive to give the booster dose to people in the 18+ age group has been launched and it can be administered at 700 private immunization centres across the state. It should be ensured that not a single citizen is deprived of the vaccine, he said.

INSPECT WHEAT PROCUREMENT CENTRES

Wheat procurement centres should be inspected regularly so that farmers do not face any problem, the chief minister said. Arrangements should be made for the storage of wheat and farmers should get the minimum support price, he said. The farmer should be paid within the stipulated time, CM said.

FREE RATION

The state government was supplying free ration to 15 crore poor people, he said. The central government is also distributing free ration. Officers should review the distribution of ration to ensure the availability of items, he said.