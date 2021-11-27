Yogi attacks opposition, exhorts people not to fall for their promises

Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exhorted people to not fall for their promises as they keep changing their statements. He also claimed that there had been no riot, farmer suicides, or deaths due to starvation after BJP came to power in the state.

The CM said this while laying the foundation stone of an ethanol plant, to be set up on 65.61 acres of land at Balrampur Sugar Mills Complex, in Gonda’s Maijapur, at a cost of ₹450 crore.

The CM once again raked up Akhilesh’s ‘Jinnah’ comment to say that those who believed in the founder of Pakistan engaged in attacking faith and “instigate riots” in their tenure.

“Before 2017, the governments used to take back cases against those who attacked the Ramjanam Bhoomi in Ayodhya. These people are rioters and followers of Jinnah and they won’t be able to understand the sweetness of sugarcane. Since the BJP government came to power in the state, festivals were celebrated peacefully. This is the picture of new Uttar Pradesh and we made the state riot-free as not even a single riot has taken place in the last 4 years. BJP killed the terrorists after entering into their den,” the chief minister said.

In 2013, the then SP-ruled UP government had issued an order for withdrawal of cases against Ayodhya serial blast accused as it believed them to be “innocent Muslims” implicated in false cases. The order was stayed by the Allahabad Court.

He also warned people of being misled by opposition and claimed that they have dual character and change colour fast.

“The Congress, Bua (referring to BSP chief Mayawati) and Babua (referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav) got enough chance to do development but very less work was done,” he said.

Speaking about the ethanol plant, Yogi said it was going to be the biggest in Asia once completed.

He added that with the setting up of the plant the money that used to go to foreign countries for diesel and petrol will directly reach farmers.

“With this farmers will be able to extract diesel and petrol along with sugarcane in their fields and the money which used to go abroad will land in their pockets. When farmers will be happy, prosperity will come. With ethanol plants job opportunities will also be created,” the CM said.

He also said better connectivity was required for the plant and investment in the area will open the gate for employment opportunities and business.

(with PTI inputs)