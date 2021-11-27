Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi attacks opposition, exhorts people not to fall for their promises
lucknow news

Yogi attacks opposition, exhorts people not to fall for their promises

CM Yogi Adityanath said this while laying foundation stone of an ethanol plant to be set up in Gonda’s Maijapur at a cost of ₹450 crore
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the opposition parties got enough chance to do development but did little work. (PTI file)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exhorted people to not fall for their promises as they keep changing their statements. He also claimed that there had been no riot, farmer suicides, or deaths due to starvation after BJP came to power in the state.

The CM said this while laying the foundation stone of an ethanol plant, to be set up on 65.61 acres of land at Balrampur Sugar Mills Complex, in Gonda’s Maijapur, at a cost of 450 crore.

The CM once again raked up Akhilesh’s ‘Jinnah’ comment to say that those who believed in the founder of Pakistan engaged in attacking faith and “instigate riots” in their tenure.

“Before 2017, the governments used to take back cases against those who attacked the Ramjanam Bhoomi in Ayodhya. These people are rioters and followers of Jinnah and they won’t be able to understand the sweetness of sugarcane. Since the BJP government came to power in the state, festivals were celebrated peacefully. This is the picture of new Uttar Pradesh and we made the state riot-free as not even a single riot has taken place in the last 4 years. BJP killed the terrorists after entering into their den,” the chief minister said.

RELATED STORIES

In 2013, the then SP-ruled UP government had issued an order for withdrawal of cases against Ayodhya serial blast accused as it believed them to be “innocent Muslims” implicated in false cases. The order was stayed by the Allahabad Court.

He also warned people of being misled by opposition and claimed that they have dual character and change colour fast.

“The Congress, Bua (referring to BSP chief Mayawati) and Babua (referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav) got enough chance to do development but very less work was done,” he said.

Speaking about the ethanol plant, Yogi said it was going to be the biggest in Asia once completed.

He added that with the setting up of the plant the money that used to go to foreign countries for diesel and petrol will directly reach farmers.

“With this farmers will be able to extract diesel and petrol along with sugarcane in their fields and the money which used to go abroad will land in their pockets. When farmers will be happy, prosperity will come. With ethanol plants job opportunities will also be created,” the CM said.

He also said better connectivity was required for the plant and investment in the area will open the gate for employment opportunities and business.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP