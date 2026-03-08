Yogi attends BJP-RSS coordination meeting in Agra amid focus on Braj region

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended a coordination meeting between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Agra on Saturday. This was the sixth such meeting held in the state in recent weeks. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was apprised of issues in Braj Prant (FILE PHOTO)

Besides Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal were present at the closed-door meeting in Agra.

Although political discussions ahead of the 2027 UP polls were expected during the coordination meeting, sources stated that issues related to the Braj region figured in the meeting. The Braj-centric issues discussed at the meeting included restrictions on industrial growth due to the Taj Trapezium Zone. However, sources added that limitations were expressed because the matter is pending in court. Sources also revealed that issues related to alleged conversion by missionaries among the Sikh community in the Terai region around Pilibhit came up during the meeting.

The chief minister shared his experience from his recent visit to Singapore and Japan and claimed, during the meeting, that investor trust in Uttar Pradesh was increasing. He said an improved law and order situation was the major reason for this enhanced trust.

Two dozen RSS representatives from Braj Prant of Uttar Pradesh attended. They were led by kshetra prachar pramukh Kripa Shankar and kshetra pracharak of RSS, Mahendra.

Sources added that the chief minister was apprised of issues in Braj Prant, including the traffic situation, illegal mazars, the appointment of government counsel, education policy, health infrastructure, and rural libraries.

RSS and BJP leaders refrained from disclosing the subjects discussed during the closed-door meeting.

Earlier, on Friday, Adityanath attended a coordination meeting between the RSS and the BJP in Kanpur, where leaders are understood to have reviewed the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and emphasised organisational unity ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.