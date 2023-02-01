Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi: Budget to help realise vision of developed India

Yogi: Budget to help realise vision of developed India

lucknow news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:04 PM IST

The budget will help meet the hopes and expectations for the overall uplift of the nation and prove to be a milestone in the direction of making India an economic superpower, says CM

The UP CMcongratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking care of the interests of the society in the budget. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget (2023-24) as a “welfare budget” and one that would help realise the vision of a developed India and propel the country to becoming an economic superpower.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking care of the interests of the society in the budget. Adityanath said the budget would pave way for the prosperity of every section of society.

“The Union Budget will help meet the hopes and expectations for the overall uplift of the nation, including villages, poor, farmers, youth, women and will prove to be a milestone in the direction of making India an economic superpower,” he tweeted.

“The budget has the resolution of the prosperity of ‘New India’, the vision of Antyodaya and the aim of serving 130 crore countrymen,” he said.

“I welcome the all-inclusive and public-welfare oriented Union Budget 2023-24 for fulfilling the resolution of ‘Developed India’ presented during the Amrit Mahotsav of independence of India,” he added.

