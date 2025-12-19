Yogi calls for action to stop kidney disease from becoming silent epidemic

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called for urgent preventive action, stronger public awareness and lifestyle changes to stop kidney disease from becoming a silent epidemic. He cautioned that nearly 10% of the population is at the risk of kidney disease. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath says access to kidney care has improved significantly, with dialysis centres now operational in every district. (FILE PHOTO)

He also emphasised that since 2017, the state government has ensured no shortage of funds for healthcare services.

From just 17 medical colleges before 2017 to around 80 today serving a population of nearly 25 crore, Uttar Pradesh has expanded its healthcare services, he said.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISNCON-2025) at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

“Today, the state stands for ‘one district, one medical college’,” he stated.

The chief minister said access to kidney care has improved significantly, with dialysis centres now operational in every district. “There is no shortage of funds for treatment,” he said.

Mentioning the importance of a balanced and disciplined lifestyle to prevent and manage chronic kidney disease (CKD), he emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to protect vulnerable children, who are increasingly at risk of kidney-related ailments.

Kidney-related disorders are increasingly being detected even among children, he said.

The unchecked use of chemicals, fertilisers and pesticides was contributing to lifestyle diseases, including kidney ailments, he said.

The state government has intensified action against food adulteration, citing large-scale destruction of contaminated dairy products ahead of Diwali, he added. To tackle the root cause, the government has launched natural farming initiatives in 34 districts along the Ganga belt to reduce chemical exposure in food, he said.

He stressed that Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond its earlier “BIMARU” tag and is now a revenue-surplus state with rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure.

In his address, he noted the state’s successful eradication of encephalitis within two years—a model of effective governance and targeted intervention.

“This achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished through coordinated efforts and focused implementation,” he remarked.

The chief minister praised SGPGI for its contribution to healthcare, particularly in the treatment of kidney disease.

He also recalled the critical role of government hospitals, including SGPGI, during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the integration of telemedicine saved countless lives. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over 5.5 crore Golden Cards have been issued, ensuring access to affordable, high-quality treatment for citizens, including those suffering from kidney disease, he said.

The four-day ISNCON-2025 conference, which began on December 18, brings together experts from across the globe to discuss the latest research and technological advancements in kidney disease treatment.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak stressed the importance of daily physical activity and disciplined routines in preventing chronic diseases. SGPGI director Prof RK Dhiman highlighted advances such as interventional nephrology and robotic kidney transplants, which have improved success rates.

ISNCON-2025 features international experts and multiple workshops on advanced kidney care.