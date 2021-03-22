Yogi calls for effective contact tracing, optimum testing for Covid-19

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said strict vigil should be maintained on the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, calling for effective contact tracing and doing work on testing to the optimum. He also laid emphasis on social distancing and mandatory use of masks.

All the arrangements made for protection against Covid-19, as well as its treatment, should remain active and up to the mark, he added.

The chief minister was reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting at his official residence here. People should be educated about measures for protection from the coronavirus and public address system should be used actively to inform people about checking the spread of the infection, he said.

He said arrangements should be made for infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters and rapid antigen tests at all the airports, railway stations and bus stations.

Yogi said Covid vaccination work should be carried out in accordance with the union government’s guidelines. He said all the district magistrates and chief medical officers should regularly monitor the Covid vaccination work and a separate wing should be set up in the integrated command and control centres to provide information about the vaccination.

Gear up for wheat procurement at MSP from April 1: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all necessary arrangements should be made to begin procurement of wheat under minimum support price (MSP) scheme with effect from April 1, 2021.

He said teams should be constituted to make an assessment of the on-the-spot functioning of mandis and conduct surprise inspection there.

Yogi gave these directives while reviewing performance of different departments at a high-level meeting at his official residence here. He said there should be qualitative disposal of public grievances in the state. District magistrates should regularly monitor the disposal of grievances to ensure quality, the chief minister said. He also said Sampurn Samadhan Divas (tehsil divas) and Thana Divas (police station day) should be made effective. The problems relating to the revenue and police departments should be resolved in a qualitative manner, he added.

The relief commissioner’s office and revenue administration should remain active in view of the incidents of fire in summer, he said. The food and drug administration department should check quality of food items being sold in markets in view of forthcoming festival season, he added.