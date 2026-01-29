Yogi discusses cooperation, shared values with Japanese delegation

Advancing cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, as well as effective implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 by the two sides, was discussed as a high-level, eight-member delegation from Japan called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday, according to a press statement issued by the state government. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets Junichi Ishidera, vice governor of Yamanashi Prefecture of Japan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

Junichi Ishidera, vice governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, led the delegation. The meeting also focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Japan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India-Japan relations are not merely diplomatic in nature, but are rooted in shared values such as mutual trust, discipline, innovation and sustainable development,” the chief minister said.

The 2024 MoU provides a strong framework for cooperation in clean energy, particularly green hydrogen along with innovation, capacity building and sustainable industrial development.

The chief minister highlighted the establishment of centres of excellence in the state to promote research, innovation and skill development in the green hydrogen sector.

He also referred to the Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024, said the press statement.

During the meeting, the commencement of commercial operations of a green hydrogen pilot project in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area was underscored as a significant milestone.