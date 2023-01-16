Yogi: Economic upswing changed world’s perception about India

GORAKHPUR Underlining the change over the past decade, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that India’s economic upswing had changed the world’s perception about it and the country had proved its ability to lead the world.

Addressing a gathering at a seminar on ‘changing scenario and journalism’ here, the CM said the media had observed and felt the change at the global, national and provincial levels. “One loses relevance, if one does not transform with time,” he emphasised.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had got the opportunity to chair the G20 Summit of powerful nations and Uttar Pradesh would get to organise 11 meetings in the state.

Stating that today’s UP had become a powerful economic state, Adityanath also talked about the successful completion of construction of around 2.61 crore toilets and 45 lakh residences under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

The CM said UP’s Covid management had also been appreciated by the world. “Rapid improvement in UP has become a subject of debate and curiosity,” he added. He said at the time of independence, India had shown its national sprit by hoisting the Tricolour everywhere and a similar spirit was seen when people hoisted flags on their houses as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He also urged journalists to be part of the “positive change” as their role was vital in making people aware of the government schemes.

Lending an ear to people’s grievances during a Janata Darshan programme at Digvijayanath auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple complex here, Adityanath said that strict legal action will be taken against people involved in cases of land grabbing and they will be taught a lesson.

The CM took the applications from each complainant and went through them one by one. He directed officials for satisfactory and speedy redressal of people’s grievances.

Adityanath assured people that “every problem would get a quality solution and that no one would be subjected to injustice”. He met over 300 complainants from various districts, according to an official statement.

On requests for financial assistance for treatment of serious diseases, the chief minister said it would be provided as soon as estimates were ready. “No one’s treatment will be hampered due to lack of money,” he asserted.

Most of the women among the complainants had reached here to seek help for treatment of their son or husband while the others narrated their plight that their land had been grabbed by influential people. Expressing displeasure over this, the CM directed officials to provide justice and to take stringent action against land grabbers.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ with sugarcane juice and prayed to ‘Mahadev’ for the wellbeing and prosperity of the people, the statement said.