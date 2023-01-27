Yogi for campaign to restore desecrated religious places

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to run a campaign to restore desecrated religious places, on the lines of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India, which every citizen must respect.

“We all must rise above our personal selfishness and join this national religion so that our country is safe, our values are restored and cows are protected,” he said, according to a press release.

Adityanath was participating in the restoration and consecration of idol programme at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Jalore, Rajasthan.

He, along with Union minister for jalshakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also planted Rudraksh.

Much significance is being attached to Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Rajasthan as the state goes to assembly elections in 2023 end. The Congress is in power here with 100 seats in the 200-member state assembly.

“If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya, where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram is underway after 500 years, with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed in the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Ram, representing national sentiment,” he said.

Adityanath said this 1,400-year-old holy place of Lord Neelkanth established by Nagabhatta overwhelmed everyone. “I just had the privilege of garlanding the statue of the great poet Nagabhatta. I am happy that the resolution taken by Rao Mukt Singh for the last 15 years has been fulfilled today in the form of a grand temple.”

“In this grand temple, devotees from all over the country, including residents of Rajasthan, will have the privilege of visiting this holy Shivalay of Lord Neelkanth. I have had the privilege of renovating this grand temple of Rajasthan. Now, it is the responsibility of all of you to maintain its grandeur. Next year, the grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready,” he said.

