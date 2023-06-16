Survey work for textile park in Lucknow begins

The Yogi government has approved the topographical survey of PM Mitra Mega Textile and Apparel Park, which will be constructed in Attari village of Mall block of Malihabad in Lucknow.

The responsibility for the survey has been given to the Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Limited (UPSIC). The UPSIC has begun the survey work, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

Additionally, the district magistrates of Lucknow and Hardoi have set up a team from the revenue department to measure and topographically survey the land for the textile park. The park is planned to be built on 1,000 acres of land, with 903.07 acres falling in the Lucknow district and 259.09 acres falling in the Hardoi district.

After receiving the go-ahead from the government, the survey of the park began. Revenue teams from UPSIC, as well as the district magistrates of Lucknow and Hardoi, will submit their survey report to the government within 20 days.

At the same time, the draft prepared for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) constituted for the implementation of the textile park has been sent to the textile ministry of the government of India for approval. The development of the park will be carried out on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Simultaneously, work is currently underway for the master plan, project estimate and bidding documents. At the same time, documents related to the draft bid have been prepared for the selection of the master developer of the park.

Interested firms will have to submit their proposals by June 24. It is estimated that the construction of the textile park will incur an expenditure of ₹1,200 crore.