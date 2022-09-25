Yogi govt 2.0@6 months: Gorakhpur sheds mafia-mosquito tag, injects momentum into development

After returning to power for the second term, the Yogi Adityanath government is focusing on giving a momentum to Gorakhpur’s development and establishing the district as the health, education and industrial hub of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation for this transformation of Gorakhpur in his first term and the results are evident in his second innings.

The change prompted chief minister Yogi Adityanath to comment that Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five-and-half years. He made the remark while inaugurating slew of development projects earlier this month.

After assuming office for the first time in March 2017, Yogi focused on completing pending projects like the fertilizer factory, establishment of AIIMS-Gorakhpur, infrastructure projects, beautification of Ramgarh Tal lake and development of a zoological park.

Located near the Nepal border, Gorakhpur is connected with neighbouring districts as well as state capital Lucknow by road and rail network, which was often disrupted during the monsoon when rivers were in spate. As an alternative, the chief minister directed officials to strengthen air services with expansion of the Gorakhpur airport and increase the number of flights from the city to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru as well as other centres in Uttar Pradesh. The district administration allotted 35-acre land in April to the airport authority.

Gorakhpur industrial Development Authority (GIDA) chief executive officer Pawan Agarwal said investment worth ₹2,200 crore has been finalised for various projects in the last few months.

In August, the chief minister ordered the establishment of Dhuriyapar Industrial Township in the southern part of Gorakhpur district. The district administration notified 18 villages, the land of which will be acquired for the township.

Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to establish an eco- tourism centre in the Kusumhi forest area. The state government allotted ₹300 crore for construction of drains to free the city from waterlogging after several localities were inundated due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon.

Yogi inaugurated a Health ATM at Chargawan community health centre on September 14.

He has directed officials to complete construction of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, AYUSH University, polytechnic, Sainik School, Atal Residential School and six-lane road from Nausarh crossing to Mohhadipur on schedule.

