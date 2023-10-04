Yogi: Govt committed to turning farming into source of employment

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a slew of agricultural projects at Mahayogi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, reaffirming his government’s commitment to transform agriculture into a substantial source of employment and to reconnect migrating farmers with their agricultural roots.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of agriculture in sustaining farmers’ livelihoods and boosting the national economy, Yogi unveiled plans for a dedicated agricultural university in Kushinagar, specifically aimed at benefitting farmers of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He disclosed that substantial funds had been allocated for this initiative.

The CM highlighted the considerable strides made in agricultural welfare, citing the successful implementation of flagship schemes such as the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme and the Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme. He also pointed out that 2.62 crore farmers were receiving an annual support of ₹6,000 each through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. These initiatives, he asserted, were not only transforming farmers’ lives but also creating employment opportunities within the food processing sector.

Recognizing the importance of good health as a pathway to prosperity, Yogi revealed that the government was actively promoting natural farming practices in the state. This initiative aimed at enabling farmers to move away from the use of chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides, aligning with principles of sustainable and environment-friendly agriculture, he added.

Yogi reiterated that the double engine government was committed to providing all necessary facilities to farmers under one roof. CM also saw the agricultural exhibition and distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Mahant Avaidyanath was a man of vision: CM

Head priest of Gorakhnath Temple and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, paid rich tributes to his Guru Mahant Avaidyanath on the last day of the week-long programme organised to mark the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijayanath and 9th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Terming Mahant Avaidyanath as a man of vision, Yogi Adityanath said that Avaidyanath had dedicated his entire life to preserving Indian values. CM also said that the mission to remove malpractices from society was yet to be completed. Yogi also released a magazine of MP degree college, Jangaldhushan on this occasion.

