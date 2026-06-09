All decks have been cleared for five large Textile and Apparel Parks in five districts across the state for which the state cabinet has approved transfer of land.

Yogi govt fast-tracks five textile and apparel parks

These parks will come up in Varanasi, Amroha, Bareilly, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bijnor.

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A total of over 326 acres of land has been earmarked for these parks and cabinet approval has been granted for transfer of all land parcels, said the state government on Monday.

All projects will be established on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government’s objective is to attract investment as well as create employment on a large scale in the state, added the government.

The notification for formation of the authority for project implementation has been issued.

The Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) has submitted the pre-feasibility report for the Varanasi park, while revised pre-feasibility reports for the remaining four parks are being prepared. These reports will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from the industry

Work on construction of the approach road is also progressing to develop Varanasi’s Ramna Textile Park quickly.

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{{^usCountry}} The tender process for road construction is complete and contract formalities are underway. For power supply, the blueprint for a 132 KV substation, transmission line and 33 KV power infrastructure has been prepared to ensure uninterrupted electricity to the park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender process for road construction is complete and contract formalities are underway. For power supply, the blueprint for a 132 KV substation, transmission line and 33 KV power infrastructure has been prepared to ensure uninterrupted electricity to the park. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government is also laying special emphasis on developing projects in line with environmental standards.

Processes related to environmental clearance, groundwater use and No Objection Certificate from the Forest Department are underway.

Besides this, PPP-based tender documents are being prepared for selection of master developer for the other four parks.

According to the state government, the Sant Kabir Textile & Apparel Park scheme will give Uttar Pradesh a new identity in textile manufacturing, readymade garments, technical textiles and exports.

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Khalilabad, the district headquarters of Sant Kabir Nagar, has Bardahia Bazar which is the largest and oldest handloom and textile market in the state.

This century-old market serves as a major hub for wholesalers and retailers across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This weekly market operates from Saturday morning and winds up in the wee hours of Monday.

Traders from all across the state come here to sell their apparels.