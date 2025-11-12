Yogi hails Uttar Pradesh’s ‘golden’ hockey legacy

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to Hockey India is unforgettable. Addressing an event organised to welcome the prestigious trophy of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, the CM said: “The arrival of the trophy in Uttar Pradesh is a moment of joy for the people of the state and a celebration of its golden hockey legacy.” CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup trophy at his official residence in Lucknow. (HT)

Recalling Major Dhyan Chand, known as the “Magician of Hockey”, Yogi said, “Major Dhyan Chand was born in Uttar Pradesh and under his leadership, the Indian hockey team won three Olympic gold medals. The state government is building the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut in his honour.”

A total of 24 teams, including India, China, Belgium, Japan, Spain, New Zealand, Chile, Canada, and Australia, will participate in the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025.

The chief minister also praised hockey players from Uttar Pradesh, saying the state has produced several athletes who have brought glory to Indian hockey. He also underlined the contributions of Padma awardees Mohammad Shahid, Ashok Kumar, Ravindra Pal, Syed Ali, and RP Singh for their contributions to the sport.

“Even today, players from Uttar Pradesh such as Rajkumar Pal, Uttam Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Mumtaz, Sakshi, Jyoti, and Purnima are making both the state and the country proud,” he said.

The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. For the first time, 24 teams will compete in the tournament. Host India, which won the title in 2001 and 2016, will aim to clinch its third championship on home soil.

The ceremony was attended by sports and youth welfare minister Girish Chandra Yadav, sports and youth welfare department secretary Suhas LYV, director RP Singh, Hockey India general secretary Bholanath Singh, DG (Hockey India) Commander RK Srivastava, Uttar Pradesh Hockey general secretary Rajneesh Kumar Mishra, international hockey player Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and other officials associated with Hockey India.