Yogi hikes maintenance grant for disability shelter home residents

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the monthly maintenance grant for residents of shelter-cum-training centres and half-way homes for mentally challenged and destitute persons with disabilities from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision while reviewing the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities on Thursday. Chief Minister stresses effective implementation to ensure scheme benefits reach every eligible person with a disability (File photo)

The CM said residents of these institutions depend entirely on institutional care, making it the government’s responsibility to provide nutritious food, proper healthcare and a dignified life. He said the increase was necessary in view of rising costs and directed officials to organise regular camps in every district to distribute assistive devices and provide artificial limbs and other equipment to eligible beneficiaries based on their needs.

He also instructed officials to identify hearing-impaired children early to ensure timely cochlear implant surgery and proper rehabilitation. Stressing quality education for children with disabilities, CM Yogi directed that teacher recruitment in special schools be expedited and interim arrangements made to prevent disruption in studies.

Officials informed the meeting that in the 2025-26 financial year, 12,23,295 persons with disabilities benefited from the pension scheme, while 43,689 assistive devices were distributed to 34,420 beneficiaries. Cochlear implants were performed on 226 hearing-impaired children, and 335 more children have already been identified across 68 districts in the current financial year.

The meeting was also informed that ‘Bachpan’ Day-Care Centres have expanded from 10 districts before 2017 to 25 districts, with another 28 districts in the process of setting them up. The number of special schools has also increased from 16 to 28, providing free education, hostel accommodation, meals, health check-ups and assistive devices to children with disabilities.