Yogi inaugurates 6-day Janajati Bhagidari Utsav, calls Birsa Munda a symbol of courage

Paying tribute to tribal icon and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Janajati Bhagidari Utsav (Tribal Participation Festival) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, marking the start of a six-day celebration of India's tribal art, culture, and traditions.

In his address, the chief minister described Birsa Munda as a symbol of courage and sacrifice whose legacy continues to inspire generations. “Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought a significant battle for India’s freedom during the British era. Celebrating his birth anniversary is an honour for us all,” he said.

The festival, open to the public free of charge until November 18, has drawn over 600 tribal artistes from 22 states, transforming the venue into a vivid tapestry of indigenous heritage through performances, exhibitions, crafts, and cuisine.

As the chief minister struck the ceremonial drum, members of the tribal community joined in applause, symbolising unity and shared cultural pride.

Yogi noted that this year holds special significance as it marks 150 years since the births of Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and also 150 years of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram.’

“The population of tribal communities in Uttar Pradesh may be small, but their contribution to the state’s cultural fabric is immense. Our mission is to ensure that every tribal group receives its rightful share in development and feels proud of its identity,” the chief minister said.

Yogi said that the festival reflects the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, strengthening the bond among India’s states and communities.

Artistes from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Assam, Tripura, Uttarakhand and other states are participating, with Arunachal Pradesh as the partner state this year.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to tribal welfare, the chief minister noted that the state is working in “mission mode” to bring every tribal community into the fold of development schemes.

“In Bijnor, we have provided houses under the PM Awas Yojana to 815 tribal families, along with clean drinking water, mobile medical units, an Anganwadi centre, a mobile tower, and Van Dhan centres,” he said, adding, “It is our privilege to work for the progress of the tribal communities.”

He pointed out that under the PM Janman Yojana, several welfare initiatives have been launched to improve access to electricity, healthcare, pensions, ration, and education in tribal areas.

More than 100 stalls have been set up at the festival grounds, showcasing tribal cuisine, handicrafts, traditional jewellery, folk paintings, and home décor items.

Tribal groups performed traditional dances -- Tharu men beat the ‘mridang’ while women danced in rhythmic unison, and a performer walked and danced atop five-foot stilts, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The Janajati Bhagidari Utsav is part of the nationwide Janajatiya Gaurav Pakhwada (November 1-15), aimed at giving tribal communities a platform to showcase their traditions and connect with the national mainstream while celebrating their distinct heritage.