Yogi inaugurates 71st centre of Software Technology Parks of India in Gorakhpur

Emphasising the importance of linking talent with technology, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that technology can significantly accelerate the pace of development and transform youth talent into key drivers of growth. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of 71st centre of Software Technology Parks of India in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

“Technology can multiply the pace of development. When we avoid technology, we fall behind in competition and move towards decline instead of progress,” the chief minister said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 71st centre of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Sector 7 in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area.

Highlighting the government’s focus on technology-driven initiatives, he said that youth talent, when combined with technology, can expand rapidly. Referring to national efforts since 2014, he noted that structured initiatives have helped convert India’s demographic strength into opportunities through skill development.

The chief minister said the STPI centre in Gorakhpur would offer a plug-and-play ecosystem for startups.

“A startup entrepreneur only needs to bring a computer. Space, electricity, and basic infrastructure will be provided. This globally successful model will give new flight to the dreams of youth in eastern Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Officials said the STPI facility, built at a cost of around ₹20 crore over 3.5 acres, includes plug-and-play workspaces, incubation areas, an auditorium, conference rooms, and high-speed internet connectivity to promote IT and IT-enabled services.

Adityanath further stated that more than 20,000 startups are currently operational in Uttar Pradesh, nearly half of them run by women. He added that Centres of Excellence are being developed based on regional potential, including initiatives in meditech, healthcare, robotics, and agritech, with support from the Government of India.

Eastern UP’s 1st Centre of Excellence at

MMMUT to be inaugurated on April 15

The chief minister also announced that eastern Uttar Pradesh’s first Centre of Excellence will be inaugurated on April 15 at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT).

He further revealed plans to establish a Green Hydrogen Energy Centre of Excellence with an allocation of ₹50 crore, describing green hydrogen as the energy of the future.