Yogi informs PM Modi of steps taken to check Covid surge in NCR

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps taken by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the districts of the national capital region (NCR) in Uttar Pradesh.

“Surveillance and precautionary measures have been stepped up in NCR districts to avoid any surge in fresh cases,” Yogi said at the PM’s video conference with the chief ministers of different states.

Yogi Adityanath said the state government has been able not only to check the spread of Covid-19, but also the recovery rate has remained better in the state. He said there were 1384 active cases in the state and only 19 of them were admitted to hospital.

The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the state was 1.87%, Adityanath added. The number of cases per million in the state is only 6. He said there was an increase in Covid cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad districts of NCR, while the situation was normal in the rest of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Yogi also said the state government was working to save lives and livelihoods while “successfully” implementing the “test, trace, treat and vaccination” policy of the PM. He expressed his gratitude to the PM for his constant support and guidance throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister informed the prime minister about the available Covid data, medical resources and the state’s preparedness.

He said Uttar Pradesh has sufficient medical resources with the presence of 508 functional oxygen plants. Over 42,000 oxygen concentrators were available and the public address system was being used at 6000 places to make people aware of Covid-19 related information, Yogi Adityanath said.

He also said funds received in the form of Emergency Covid Relief Package were being used to further improve the health infrastructure in the state.

The state’s revenue has increased by about 25% and exports have risen by a whopping 30%, he added.

So far, more than 11 crore (110 million) Covid tests have been done in the state. UP has also administered over 31.26 crore (312.6 million) total doses of the Covid vaccine. Of these, over 17.09 crore (170.9 million) first doses have been given. Over 13.89 crore (138.9 million) people have been fully vaccinated in the state. As many as 27.35 lakh (2.73 million) precaution (booster) doses have been administered so far.