Yogi informs PM Modi of steps taken to check Covid surge in NCR
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps taken by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the districts of the national capital region (NCR) in Uttar Pradesh.
“Surveillance and precautionary measures have been stepped up in NCR districts to avoid any surge in fresh cases,” Yogi said at the PM’s video conference with the chief ministers of different states.
Yogi Adityanath said the state government has been able not only to check the spread of Covid-19, but also the recovery rate has remained better in the state. He said there were 1384 active cases in the state and only 19 of them were admitted to hospital.
The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the state was 1.87%, Adityanath added. The number of cases per million in the state is only 6. He said there was an increase in Covid cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad districts of NCR, while the situation was normal in the rest of Uttar Pradesh, he said.
Yogi also said the state government was working to save lives and livelihoods while “successfully” implementing the “test, trace, treat and vaccination” policy of the PM. He expressed his gratitude to the PM for his constant support and guidance throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The chief minister informed the prime minister about the available Covid data, medical resources and the state’s preparedness.
He said Uttar Pradesh has sufficient medical resources with the presence of 508 functional oxygen plants. Over 42,000 oxygen concentrators were available and the public address system was being used at 6000 places to make people aware of Covid-19 related information, Yogi Adityanath said.
He also said funds received in the form of Emergency Covid Relief Package were being used to further improve the health infrastructure in the state.
The state’s revenue has increased by about 25% and exports have risen by a whopping 30%, he added.
So far, more than 11 crore (110 million) Covid tests have been done in the state. UP has also administered over 31.26 crore (312.6 million) total doses of the Covid vaccine. Of these, over 17.09 crore (170.9 million) first doses have been given. Over 13.89 crore (138.9 million) people have been fully vaccinated in the state. As many as 27.35 lakh (2.73 million) precaution (booster) doses have been administered so far.
300 RWAs in Gurugram set to participate in Sewocon tomorrow
At least 300 residents welfare associations (RWAs) from Gurugram will take part in the seminar cum workshop cum conference (Sewocon), scheduled to take place on Friday, said district officials on Wednesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the programme to know about the issues plaguing the RWAs and discuss ways of resolving them.
Three murders within 3 days in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut
Harpal Saini, 50 and his wife Kaushal,48, were stabbed to death near Khalwada village in Jansath area of Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Harpal was accused in a murder case and bailed out a month ago. They stabbed Harpal multiple times. Harpal was a resident of Johra village in Mansoorpur area of the district. He was booked for the murder of his neighbour Vinay Singh in June last year, with his sons Rahul and Shubham.
BSA Ghazipur bathes kids during School Chalo Abhiyan
Basic shiksha adhikari, Ghazipur, Hemant Rao, bathed children, dressed them properly in Banvasi Basti of village Vizahara, in Zakhania block of Ghazipur district, on Tuesday. Rao was on a visit to attend the School Chalo campaign at Jalalabad Primary School, where he appealed to locals to enrol their children in the school. Thereafter, he visited Vijahaa Banavasi Basti. He got 15 children of Banavasi Basti enrolled in the school.
MCG house approves renaming of Hero Honda Chowk to Eklavya Chowk
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram approved the renaming of Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to Eklavya Chowk during a House meeting on Wednesday. The House also approved the renaming of 12 other junctions and stretches in the city. There is an Eklavya temple on Khandsa road in Sector 37. Such is the congestion that an underpass and a flyover have been opened here in the past five years.
RLD plans to extend reach across Uttar Pradesh
MEERUT To extend the party's reach across Uttar Pradesh in coming months, the Rashtriya Lok Dal plans to create an exclusive digital platform and adopt youth-centric programmes to reach out to the masses, particularly youths, during its membership campaign beginning from May 6. Its representation became zero in the Lok Sabha with defeat of party leaders Ajit Singh and Jayant Choudhary in 2019 general elections.
