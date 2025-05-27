Yogi launches 3.3k-cr basic education projects

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government is about to present a new model of school education right from the pre-primary level to secondary education with sprawling 10-15 acre campuses equipped with modern laboratories for subjects like physics, chemistry, botany and computer sciences among others. CM Yogi Adityanath during an event where he launched ₹ 3300- crore education-related projects, in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

Adityanath made the announcement at an event in Lucknow where he launched ₹3300- crore education-related projects. The programme, “Empowering the young minds with quality education,” was organised by the basic education department at Lok Bhavan.

He noted Uttar Pradesh has become a centre of innovation in basic education, fostering a bright future for its children.In sync with the new model, government schools will have a mini stadium and a multipurpose hall and will be developed on the pattern Atal Residential Schools, providing all essential facilities under one roof, the chief minister said.

He laid the foundation stone for 43 CM Model Composite Schools and 66 CM Abhyudaya Composite Schools, besides inaugurating newly constructed buildings/additional dormitories of 139 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

He also launched smart classrooms in 7,409 schools, ICT labs in 5,258 schools, besides tablet distribution to 51,667 teachers, digital libraries in 503 PM Shri Schools, educational broadcasting studio at the State Institute of Educational Technology and Nipun Plus app for spot assessment of students from Class 3 to 12. He also inaugurated summer camps across all government upper primary and composite schools.

₹1,200 per student transferred for uniform etc

The chief minister transferred ₹1,200 per student to the bank accounts of their guardians via DBT (direct benefit transfer) for the purchase of uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, socks, and stationery. He urged parents and teachers to ensure that funds are spent solely on the children’s needs.He thanked ONGC for giving a sum of ₹150 crore for rejuvenation of five government schools.

“Yesterday, a meeting of chief ministers was held in Delhi, where we made a presentation on the steps we have taken to revive dilapidated schools in Uttar Pradesh. This has changed the lives of lakhs of children, thousands of people have got employment due to this,” he said.

B.Ed, M.Ed students in Nipun Assessment

The chief minister felicitated teachers for their outstanding performance in NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) assessment. He proposed involving B.Ed and M.Ed students in the Nipun Assessment Programme to give them field experience and familiarise them with modern educational tools like smart classes and digital libraries.

No shortage of teachers

He also said the teacher-student ratio will be maintained under all circumstances.“Every school will have an adequate number of teachers to ensure quality education for every child,” he said.

With programmes like Operation Kayakalp, Chief Minister Composite School and Nipun Assessment, Uttar Pradesh is creating a new history in the field of education, he said.

One CM Composite School in every assembly constituency

Adityanath announced that one Chief Minister Composite School would be established in every assembly constituency. He said ₹25-30 crore will be spent on this. Describing basic education as the foundation of society and the nation, Yogi said that it is the strongest weapon to shape the future of children. He praised unprecedented changes in the field of education in the last eight years and outlined a new model of work of the Basic Education Council for the future.He recalled that before 2017, the Basic Education Council schools were plagued by dilapidated infrastructure, neglect, and disorder, with low student enrolment and high dropout rates.

Highlighting the impact of Operation Kayakalp, he said that it has significantly transformed the state’s educational landscape.“Nearly all schools have joined the initiative, and the remaining 2–3% will be covered this year,” he said.

Facilities like toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, smart classes, and digital libraries are now available in these schools, as a result of which the number of students in schools has reached 800-1200 each.

Summer camps

He directed that activities such as sports, music, dance, drama, and yoga should be included in summer camps.

He talked about the plan to organise school sports and cultural competitions at the block, district, division and the state level in November-December. Training should start in every school from now for International Yoga Day on June 21, he said.

School Chalo Abhiyan

On accelerating the School Chalo Abhiyan, he instructed teachers and principals to visit homes and enrol children aged 5-14 years in school. The chief minister appealed to teachers to take their role in nation-building seriously.

“A teacher’s true respect lies in the success and values of the students they nurture. Make every moment count—time waits for no one,” he said. The chief minister also visited an exhibition set up by students at Lok Bhavan, engaging with them and learning more about their displays. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, basic education minister Sandeep Singh, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary for basic education Deepak Kumar, along with numerous officials and dignitaries, were present at the event.