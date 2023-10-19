Yogi likely to launch Telangana campaign by month-end

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the BJP’s star campaigners who is in high demand in all poll-bound states, is likely to launch his Telangana assembly election campaign later this month.

After launching his poll campaign in Telangana, the chief minister will be touring poll-bound states almost every day till the end of the campaign, said a functionary. (File Photo)

Besides Telangana, Yogi, whose “bulldozer” model has been followed in several states, is set to focus his campaign on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Yes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch his campaign from Mudhol in Telangana on October 31. He was earlier scheduled to address an election meeting in Telangana on October 26. But this programme is being fine-tuned,” said at least two official functionaries familiar with the development.

A senior functionary said details of the chief minister’s programme are still being given a final shape.

“After launching his poll campaign in Telangana, chief minister will be touring the poll bound states almost every day till the end of the campaign,” said the functionary.

As per the Election Commission’s announcement, Telangana will go to the polls on November 30. The assembly election in Chhattisgarh is scheduled for November 7 and 17. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will go for elections on November 17 and 23, respectively. The polling in Mizoram will take place on November 7.

“Much will depend on the requests from the poll- bound states. As the elections in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are scheduled before Telangana, the chief minister may decide to address poll meetings in these states before Telangana. The poll campaign programme will be finalised in the next few days,” said the functionary.

