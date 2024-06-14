Yogi likely to meet RSS chief in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Saturday. The much anticipated meeting will be the first between the two after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh. The UP chief minister will also likely to preside over a review meeting in Gorakhpur. (HT file)

Yogi will reach Gorakhpur on Saturday morning, said the CM’s camp office here on Friday. It is a protocol that the head priest of the Goraksh Peeth meets the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief whenever the latter visits Gorakhpur.

So Yogi, who is the chief priest (Mahant) of the Goraksh Peeth, in all likelihood will meet Mohan Bhagwat who is attending a ‘Karyakarta’ camp of the RSS at SVM Public School in Chiutaha area here these days.

Over 280 RSS volunteers (pracharaks) from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Awadh regions of the organisation are attending the camp here with their reports on causes of the BJP’s defeat in the brainstorming session separately organised for each region (prant).

As many as 29 Lok Sabha seats of eastern Uttar Pradesh fall in these four regions of the RSS. The BJP suffered a jolt on 17 of them that are part of Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur divisions.

District authorities have yet not confirmed the time of the CM’s arrival. However, vice-chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority, Anand Vardhan said as per the proposed programme, the authorities have completed preparations for a review meeting proposed to start at 4.30 pm on Saturday and that booklets of all projects are ready.