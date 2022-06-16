Yogi orders setting up of lightning forecast system in U.P.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to set up a lightning forecast system in the state.

Expressing concern over deaths due to lightning strikes each year, the chief minister said at a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, “A large number of people die due to lightning strikes in the state. Despite the unpredictable nature of a lightning strike, we must try to minimise the loss of life by sending alerts to users who are in areas that are likely to be struck by lightning.”

Officers should work in coordination with the SDMA for technical arrangements for the establishment of the alert system, he added.

A state government spokesperson said that a robust warning system will be established by the state government to tackle natural calamities and prevent damage and loss of life. The state government will implement the lightning safety programme to warn people about lightning strikes, he said.

The ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ volunteers will create awareness among people about lightning strikes and natural calamities. Trained Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis equipped with rescue equipment and safety kits will move in rural areas to deal with disasters.

Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be trained in disaster management. Disaster management helpline 1070 will also be integrated with the 112 helpline, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officers to provide ex-gratia assistance to families affected by natural calamity within 24 hours.