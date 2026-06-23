Yogi orders statewide fire safety audit after Lucknow tragedy

Calling the recent Aliganj fire tragedy a wake-up call for Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered a state-wide fire safety audit of hospitals, nursing homes, medical colleges, coaching institutes, malls, government buildings and other commercial establishments.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with deputy CM Brajesh Pathak inspected the site of the fire incident at the commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow, on Monday. (HT photo)

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At a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said there would be no compromise on fire safety norms and directed every district to constitute special teams for the audit drive. He said the campaign should begin with public awareness efforts and be followed by action under the rules, while ensuring that citizens are not harassed.

Adityanath directed officials to allow only approved activities in buildings and made it clear that basements designated for parking must not be used for coaching centres, nursing homes or other commercial purposes. He also called for registration of coaching institutes, display of fire NOCs at commercial establishments and assessment of electricity load to identify violations.

Reviewing the response to the Aliganj fire, the chief minister stressed the need to reduce emergency response time and strengthen the fire department with modern equipment and resources. Officials informed the meeting that 14 ambulances were deployed immediately after the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the fire services department, 326 permanent fire stations are operational across 296 of Uttar Pradesh’s 350 tehsils. Another 26 stations are ready for inauguration, while 25 are under construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the fire services department, 326 permanent fire stations are operational across 296 of Uttar Pradesh’s 350 tehsils. Another 26 stations are ready for inauguration, while 25 are under construction. {{/usCountry}}

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