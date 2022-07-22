Yogi pays tributes to Lalji Tandon on his 2nd death anniv

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to former governor and BJP veteran late Lalji Tandon on his second death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday.

At Hazratganj, where a Tandon statue has been installed, U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana, the CM, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev, BJP lawmaker and Lalji Tandon’s son Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’ and a host of other leaders and lawmakers gathered to pay tributes to Tandon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Late Lalji Tandon, a long-time aide of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Lucknow MP and one who worked with several chief ministers, was synonymous with Lucknow. He spent his whole life for the development of the state capital and through it, for a distinct identity for the state. I pay my tributes to him on the occasion,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“There was no political party which spoke ill of Tandonji. He was known for his simplicity and sensitivity. He was associated with one party for more than five decades and travelled a wonderful journey that started from being a corporator and continued till the post of governor. He showcased his love for Lucknow in his book ‘Ankaha Lucknow’,” Yogi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I humbly offer my tributes to a leader who stood for development and whose contribution is indelible,” he said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with many other top leaders, also paid their tributes to late Tandon.