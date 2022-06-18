Yogi praises Centre’s steps for Agniveers, says Agnipath scheme will strengthen national defence
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised all the steps that the central government has taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the interest of Agniveers — soldiers who would be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under newly launched Agnipath scheme.
The Agnipath scheme will add more prowess to national defence, he said, according to a statement by his office. It is a historic decision, Yogi Adityanath added.
“The scheme will prepare the youth of the country for national and social service. The Agniveers committed to the national service will be a priceless asset for the nation,” Yogi said in the statement.
The statement said that Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the PM Modi for the defence ministry’s decision to reserve 10% jobs in the Coast Guard and all 16 defence public sector undertakings for the Agniveers.
Yogi said that those who would be inducted in armed forces through the Agnipath scheme will have a bright future.
The Centre on Saturday announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as violent protests raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and opposition parties stepped up pressure for its rollback.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, however, strongly defended the scheme saying it was brought after wide-ranging consultations and suggested a misunderstanding was being spread for political reasons, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the youths to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the government is ready to look into their grievances with “an open mind” and make changes, “if required”.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics