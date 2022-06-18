Yogi praises Centre’s steps for Agniveers, says Agnipath scheme will strengthen national defence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised all the steps that the central government has taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the interest of Agniveers — soldiers who would be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under newly launched Agnipath scheme.

The Agnipath scheme will add more prowess to national defence, he said, according to a statement by his office. It is a historic decision, Yogi Adityanath added.

“The scheme will prepare the youth of the country for national and social service. The Agniveers committed to the national service will be a priceless asset for the nation,” Yogi said in the statement.

The statement said that Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the PM Modi for the defence ministry’s decision to reserve 10% jobs in the Coast Guard and all 16 defence public sector undertakings for the Agniveers.

Yogi said that those who would be inducted in armed forces through the Agnipath scheme will have a bright future.

The Centre on Saturday announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as violent protests raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and opposition parties stepped up pressure for its rollback.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, however, strongly defended the scheme saying it was brought after wide-ranging consultations and suggested a misunderstanding was being spread for political reasons, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the youths to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the government is ready to look into their grievances with “an open mind” and make changes, “if required”.