Yogi pushes for Startup Mission, focus on AI, deep-tech

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare the new Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026 with the objective of making the state the country’s leading startup destination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

“The state’s young population, vast market, rapidly developing digital and industrial base, and investor-friendly environment have the potential to make Uttar Pradesh a national hub of innovation-driven economic growth. The new policy should empower the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers and give Uttar Pradesh a new identity in the fields of startups and innovation,” he said while presiding over a meeting on Sunday.

He stated that the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission is necessary to ensure effective management of startup activities, promotion, financial administration, monitoring, capacity building and coordination among various stakeholders.

“Uttar Pradesh must play a leading role in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum Technology, Robotics, Semiconductors, Aerospace, Space Technology, Health-Tech and other emerging technologies. Special incentives should be provided to deep-tech startups, and an effective mechanism should be developed to promote research-based innovation,” he added.

The principal secretary, IT and Electronics, informed the chief minister that from being placed in the ‘Aspiring Leader’ category in 2018, Uttar Pradesh has progressed to the ‘Top Performer’ category in the Government of India’s Startup Ranking 2025.

“Startups in the state should receive the necessary support at every stage, from inception to expansion and global competitiveness,” the chief minister said.

He directed that provisions related to sustenance allowance, prototype grants, seed capital assistance, and incentives for patents and quality certifications should be made more effective in the new policy.

Suitable provisions should also be included to provide special incentives to women entrepreneurs, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities, transgender entrepreneurs, and startups from Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, he said.

“The new policy should include provisions that enable startups to access mentorship, investment, technical support and new markets,” Adityanath said.

He directed that the number of Centres of Excellence in the state be increased and aligned with future technologies.

He also emphasized developing the proposed U-Hubs in Lucknow and Noida as major centres for deep-tech innovation.

“Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in developing its startup ecosystem over the past few years, but a dedicated institutional mechanism is needed to make it more robust, organised and result-oriented,” he added.

“The proposed (Startup) Mission would not only promote innovation and entrepreneurship but also serve as an effective mechanism for implementing the state’s startup policy,” he said.

He also directed that the Mission should operate through a professional, transparent and accountable framework to build a strong and inclusive startup ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.