Yogi resigns as MLC, Akhilesh leaves LS seat

LUCKNOW UP chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the state legislative council while Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav quit as member of Lok Sabha from Azamgarh.

Yogi’s resignation, submitted on Monday, was accepted on Tuesday. Akhilesh’s party colleague Azam Khan also resigned as member of Lok Sabha from Rampur. All three were elected to the UP Assembly after winning the Gorakhpur Urban, Karhal and Rampur seats, respectively, in the recently concluded UP assembly elections.

Akhilesh’s resignation from his Azamgarh parliamentary membership clearly indicated that he would concentrate more on UP politics. With 47 seats won in 2017, the SP was a weak opposition, but now with 111 MLAs, it is a strong opposition in the UP assembly.

While Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the chief minister of UP for the second successive term at a ceremony in Lucknow on Friday, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is set to don the mantle of the leader of opposition in the UP assembly. Yadav is likely to be elected as the SP legislative party leader on Saturday, when a meeting of the newly-elected lawmakers will be held in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept back to power in Uttar Pradesh. SP leader and Rajya Sabha member Ramgopal Yadav accompanied him.

Earlier, there was speculation that Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan would leave their assembly seats and retain Lok Sabha membership. Ahead of his resignation, Akhilesh Yadav had met SP’s office-bearers and supporters in Karhal on March 18. On Monday, he also consulted SP’s Azamgarh office-bearers.

Yadav bagged 148,000 votes to win the Karhal assembly seat by a margin of 67,504. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban seat by a margin of over 100,000 votes.

SP won all the 10 assembly seats in Azamgarh. It also swept all seats in Kaushambi, Ambedkarnagar, and Ghazipur districts.

Azam Khan, who sent his resignation through Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav to Birla, won the assembly election for the 10th time. He has been in jail since September 2019 as he faces 80 criminal cases. Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatima, is a Rajya Sabha member while their son, Abdullah, was elected to the assembly this month.

Yogi Adityanath sent his resignation to UP legislative council chairperson Kunwar Manvendra Singh and it was accepted, said an official of the UP legislative council secretariat. His term as the MLC (member of legislative council) was due to end on July 6 this year.

Like Akhilesh, Adityanath also contested his first assembly elections this time – from Gorakhpur Urban seat and led his party to return to power with a thumping majority. The BJP won 255 of the 403 seats in the UP assembly.

After Akhilesh and Azam’s resignation, now there will be Lok Sabha by-polls for Azamgarh and Rampur seats.

