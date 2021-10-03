Yogi reviews arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s Lucknow visit

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday visit to Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath visited the Indira Gandhi Pratishthaan, the venue for the three-day urban conclave in which Modi would participate. Later, he held a review meet in his office, directing officers to complete all stipulated tasks and preparations related to the event on time.

During his nearly two-hour stay at the venue on Tuesday, Modi was expected virtually interact with the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, give away keys to poor beneficiaries and flag off 150 electric buses meant for 7 different cities of the state, besides launching several other schemes, officials said.

“This is an important event and all the departments associated with it have their task cut out. Each and everything from traffic arrangements to logistics should be planned out in detail,” Yogi said.

The chief minister said back-up arrangement for power supply should be ensured to deal with any emergency. He also directed that all illegal hoardings in and around the event venue be removed.

Yogi also said that proper lighting arrangements at important government buildings be made for the event. The review meeting was attended by urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon, chief secretary RK Tiwari, director general of police Mukul Goel, additional chief secretaries Awanish Awasthi, (home) Rajnish Dubey, (urban development), Navneet Sehgal, (MSME), Arvind Kumar, (tourism development) Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary (tourism), SP Goyal, (additional chief secretary to chief minister), Alok Kumar, secretary to chief minister and Anurag Yadav, secretary, urban development, among others.