Yogi reviews projects, preparations for Navratri fair in Balrampur district

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed development projects and the law and order situation in Balrampur district, officials said. The chief minister also took stock of preparations for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri fair at the Devi Patan Temple in Tulsipur. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Balrampur district on Wednesday. (HT)

Adityanath reached the district in the afternoon. Senior officials, including additional director general of police Ashok Mutha Jain, divisional commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil and district magistrate Vipin Jain, received him at the police lines.

The chief minister first visited the under-construction campus of Maa Pateshwari State University. He directed the agency concerned to complete the university’s construction by May 2026. He stated that any delay would not be tolerated, according to a press statement issued by the state government. He planted a sapling on the university premises.

He later inspected the Balrampur Government Medical College and instructed officials to ensure the facility becomes operational at the earliest.

He inspected the academic building, classrooms, laboratories and other facilities across the campus.

At a review meeting held at the collectorate auditorium, Adityanath assessed ongoing development works. He directed officials to ensure that the government’s welfare schemes meant for the poor reach the people effectively.

He told officials that as the new academic session will begin in April, students should be provided with uniforms, bags, books, shoes and socks.

He also said each police station should deploy anti-Romeo squad personnel near schools/colleges. He added that pictures of anti-social elements should be posted on social media and in public places.

He directed that cow shelters be placed under CCTV coverage and counted regularly.

Adityanath also reviewed arrangements for the Chaitra Navratri fair to be held at the Devi Patan temple grounds in Tulsipur and directed officials to maintain strict security for the event. Adequate deployment of cleaning staff should be done, he added.

After the review meeting, the chief minister left for the Devi Patan temple in Tulsipur, officials said.