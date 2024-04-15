Yogi seeks votes for NDA to put an end to dynasty politics

AURANGABAD/NAWADA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday, questioning their dynasty politics. He said the upcoming Lok Sabha election was a contest between ‘Nation First’ and ‘Family First’. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing during an election rally for Lok Sabha election in Nawada, Bihar on Monday (HT photo)

Targeting the RJD, which is contesting 26 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the UP CM urged people not to harbour any expectations from it, as it was a party of one family.

Addressing election rallies in Bihar’s Aurangabad and Nawada districts, Adityanath said, “Whether it’s about development, allocating seats, or benefiting from any scheme, the family comes first for the RJD.”

Without mentioning the Samajwadi Party, he said, “There is one family here and another in UP also. The people in Uttar Pradesh have rejected them... it is now your turn in Bihar to give them (the family) a befitting reply.”

“Like the RJD here, we had a family ruling the roost in UP, unleashing goonda raj in the state. “We put an end to this... Bihar was passing through an ‘identity crisis’ during RJD’s goonda raj. People should ensure that they (RJD) are finished in this electoral battle,” he said.

He said the ‘parivaarwadi’ (family-centric) party pushed the country towards terrorism, separatism and corruption. Now, we had Narendra Modi’s guarantee of a developed and self-reliant India. The country’s prestige had grown all over the world under Modi ji’s leadership.

Listing the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Adityanath highlighted significant developments in terms of national highways, rail connectivity, establishment of prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, as well as the opening of a medical college in each district, besides introduction of various welfare schemes for the poor, such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, free ration distribution to 80 crore people, opening of Jan Dhan accounts, and the construction of 4 crore houses and 12 crore toilets in the last decade.

While wishing RJD leader Lalu Prasad’s a speedy recovery, Yogi said, “Let him focus on increasing population; the BJP will concentrate on constructing houses.”

He also reminded people of the recognition Modi ji had given to Karpoori Thakur by posthumously bestowing the Bharat Ratna upon him.

Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh had witnessed no riots or curfews in the last seven years. “Now, the mafia and criminals either languish in jail or rot in hell. No one dares to threaten women or businessmen in UP,” he said.

The UP CM alleged that the Congress and its Bihar ally RJD used to question the existence of Lord Ram. However, after the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, they changed their stance and started claiming that Ram belongs to all.

BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh is seeking re-election from the Aurangabad seat, while BJP’s Vivek Thakur, the son of former Union Health Minister CP Thakur, is contesting from Nawada. Both constituencies are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on April 19.