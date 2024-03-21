 Yogi speaks to Meghalaya CM over U.P. man’s kidnapping - Hindustan Times
Yogi speaks to Meghalaya CM over U.P. man’s kidnapping

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 22, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Akhilesh Singh of Lucknow works as a heavy vehicle mechanic in a construction company in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya from where he was kidnapped

Taking note of the kidnapping of an Uttar Pradesh citizen Akhilesh Singh in Meghalaya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma over the phone in this regard, said a government spokesperson.

The UP CM sought intervention of his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in the matter.
The UP CM sought intervention of his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in the matter. (HT file)

Yogi requested Sangma for the safe return of Akhilesh Singh who is a resident of Beniganj on Kursi Road, Lucknow. He works as a heavy vehicle mechanic and supervisor in a construction company in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following the kidnapping of 49-year-old Akhilesh Singh in South Garo Hills, the contractor called the latter’s wife Sheela Singh and informed her about the incident, the spokesperson said.

Apprehending trouble, Sheela Singh has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya governments for help, the spokesperson added. Subsequently, Yogi talked to his Meghalaya counterpart seeking his intervention in the matter.

Lucknow / Yogi speaks to Meghalaya CM over U.P. man's kidnapping
