Yogi stresses need for realising “Digital India” dream
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for realising the dream of “Digital India” and make every youth of the state “smart” by providing them free smartphones and tablets.
Yogi was speaking at the first free smartphones and tablets distribution ceremony in the Yogi 2.0 government organised at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University here. He distributed free tablets and smartphones to 886 students and also laid foundation stone of a new engineering and technology department of the university on the occasion.
“We will have to keep pace with challenges. During the Covid-19 pandemic, education was among the worst-hit sectors when physical classes and examinations were suspended,” the CM said.
“It was then we decided to equip one crore students with smartphones and tablets so that they can attend online classes and prepare for exams,” he added. Yogi also asserted that no one could judge a person by their personal appearance. Further stressing his point, the CM said who could have imagined after reading the works of renowned 16th century poet Surdas that he was visually challenged.
Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party government in UP, he said, “Five years ago, riots and rowdiness were common in the state.” Talking about the development carried out in the state, Yogi said, “Five years ago, Uttar Pradesh was referred to as a ‘BIMARU’ state but today the economy of the state is second highest in the country.”
He also highlighted the work done by his government for “divyang” (differently-abled) people in the last five years. He praised PM Narendra Modi for coining the term “divyang” for differently-abled individuals in place of “viklang”.
The CM also termed the state’s 25 crore population as a big asset. On the occasion, he also spoke about the steps taken by his government for the welfare of differently-abled people, including hike in annual budget from ₹670 crore to ₹1,150 crore. He made a mentioned of around ₹1000 monthly pension being given to the differently-abled by the state government.
“Earlier, only 8.75 lakh differently-abled people were given pension in the state. Today, 11.26 lakh such people get it. The government earlier used to provide compensation of ₹8,000 for artificial organs or limbs. It has now increased to ₹10,000,” the chief minister said.
“In the last five years, the government has distributed artificial limbs to 2.56 lakh differently-abled people and provided them with the facility of free travel in government buses,” Yogi said.
Shirdi airport gets Ahmedabad flights thrice a week
Shirdi airport is now connected with one more city as SpiceJet has started flights to Ahmedabad thrice a week, namely Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Tirupati. Vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, Deepak Kapoor tweeted on Thursday, “From April 26, SpiceJet has started Ahmedabad to Shirdi flights thrice a week. Shirdi gets linked to another big city!”
Can dream of becoming PM, but not President: Mayawati
Accusing the Samajwadi Party of spreading rumours that she wanted to become the President of India, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday said, “I can dream of becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh or the prime minister but not the President of the country.”
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple file applications for home-cooked food in jail
On Sunday, a court dismissed the request by Mumbai Police to remand the Rana couple to police custody for seven days on sedition charges. Instead, the judge sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days. Then, on Tuesday, a Mumbai court dismissed their bail plea, and asked the special public prosecutor to file a reply on the petitions by Friday.
UP ready to become model for others in checking air pollution, says CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh's economy was growing fast and was ready to become a model for other states in the field of air pollution management after becoming the second largest economy. Adityanath stated this at a high level meeting with World Bank representatives to discuss clean air initiatives. World Bank has offered financial assistance for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Action Plan.
Push to ODOP: UP CM to inaugurate five common facility centres soon
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme. Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready and would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.
