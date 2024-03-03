Yogi takes stock of preparations ahead of PM’s visit

VARANASI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected airport in Azamgarh, which is set to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Azamgarh on March 10. He also reviewed other preparations for the PM’s proposed visit. CM Yogi Adityanath instructing officials to put up digital dashboards at airport to display handicraft items of Azamgarh (HT photo)

Modi will inaugurate 10 airports of the country, out of which five are in Uttar Pradesh, including Manduri airport in Azamgarh. According to a senior BJP office-bearer, during the visit, PM Modi will also address a public meeting at Manduri Airport.

Soon after reaching Azamgarh, the chief minister went directly to the airport in Manduri. He instructed the officials to complete all the preparations for the PM’s visit.

Yogi instructed the officials to install a permanent digital board at Manduri airport to display local products being promoted under the ODOP scheme, such as black pottery of Nizamabad and sarees of Mubakarpur of Azamgarh.

Yogi also took stock of the preparations at Maharaja Suheldev State University, which is all set to be inaugurated as well. Yogi directed the officials to leave no stone unturned in the preparations for the inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs. 10 crores, to be inaugurated by the PM. He also instructed that the public address system should be activated at the venue to provide necessary guidelines to the public.

The CM also laid stress on the cleanliness and asked the officials to carry our drive in the entire district. “Entire city area should be made green by planting trees,” the CM said.

The chief minister instructed that lunch packets and water should be made available to the public at the proposed venue itself.

After the inspection, Yogi reached the residence of former chairman of municipality and senior litterateur, Dr. Kanhaiya Singh and expressed his tribute and condolences. During the meeting, MP Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ was also present.

After announcement of the candidate at Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat by the BJP, this is the first visit of CM Yogi to Azamgarh. ‘Nirahua’, who defeated Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav in by-election in 2022, has been declared the candidate for the upcoming 2024 LS polls.