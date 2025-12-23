Yogi targets Samajwadi Party, Congress leadership, Akhilesh hits back

Targeting the top leadership of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday referred to them as ‘specimens’ (‘desh ke andar do namoone hain’) while replying to the Opposition on the codeine-based cough syrup issue during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. In response, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the chief minister in a post on X. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

In the House, the chief minister showed photographs of the key accused with the top leadership of the Samajwadi Party and said, “There are two specimens in the country. One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they flee the country. The same is happening with your ‘Babua’. You will keep complaining, and Babua will go to England for a holiday.”

In reply, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X: “No one expected the Delhi-Lucknow conflict to escalate to this point. Those holding constitutional positions should maintain some respect for each other and refrain from crossing the line of decorum. The BJP members should not bring their internal party squabbles to the forefront. If someone takes offence, they will have to retreat.”

In his post, Yadav shared a picture of the chief minister with the caption “desh ke andar do namoone hain. Ek dilli mein aur ek Lucknow mein baithte hain.” (The country has two specimens. One sits in Delhi and another in Lucknow).