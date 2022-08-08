Yogi to address BJYM meet closing session today

Agra Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the youth leaders of BJP Yuva Morcha during the closing session of the three-day meet here on Monday. Inaugurated by state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday, the three-day camp aimed at training the BJP Yuva Morcha leaders in organizational skills for which the party’s senior leader Sunil Bansal was here on Sunday.

“The closing day schedule will begin with Tiranga Yatra at 8 am on Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will guide us during the closing session,” said Gaurav Rajawat, Braj region secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha.

“We had blessings and guidance from BJP leaders Swatantra Dev Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Sudhanshu Dwiwedi, Sambit Patra, Sunil Bansal and Pankaj Singh, who were in Agra for the first two days of the three-day meet which will end with address by our chief minister,” said Rajawat.

District magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh informed that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would arrive at Kheria Airport in Agra at noon on Monday.

“The chief minister will flag off an awareness rally for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organized as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event from commissioner office crossing in Agra. The chief minister would then visit a depot being constructed for Agra Metro Rail project and will also participate in a plantation drive,” said the district magistrate on Sunday evening.

The chief minister would then attend the meet of BJP Yuva Morcha organized at a venue on Fatehabad Road here.