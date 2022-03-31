Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss on how to beat examination stress during his interaction with students of class 6 and above in the fifth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in New Delhi on Friday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme to be held from 11am onwards to encourage children of the state.
The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan on DD National and DD India. This broadcast will also be available live on radio channels—All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel. “Arrangements for live telecast of the programme have been made in all the schools of the state,” said Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary, secondary education, UP.
The students studying in class 6 and above of UP, CBSE and ICSE Boards will be able to watch the live broadcast of the programme. Generator and inverter facilities will be made available in schools which don’t have a cable connection or electricity or in which related equipment is not in a working condition due to power problem.
Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU
Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).
Maha hikes ready reckoner rates across state
PUNE The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates for properties across the state. As per the revised ready reckoner rates, the highest increase will be in the Thane municipal limits at an average of 9.48%, Pune city at 6.12%, and Greater Mumbai at 2.34%. The revised rates will come into effect from Friday, April 1, for the financial year 2022-23.
Pune district collector bats for stricter implementation of helmet rule
PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule. Whereas in 2021, the Pune police traffic department collected ₹90 crore in fines from 18 lakh helmet-less riders.
State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation had not registered a single complaint against violators. Health minister, Rajesh Tope added that wearing masks would be voluntary. Assistant health chief at the PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that no fines were collected in March.
AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts. No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday.
